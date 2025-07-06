Real crimes against humanity hidden by TRC's narrow interpretation
Decision to hold commission into whether there was 'improper' political interference expresses a defeatist acceptance of the TRC’s official discourse
06 July 2025 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa is establishing yet another judicial commission of inquiry, to determine whether attempts were made to obstruct the investigation or prosecution of apartheid-era crimes referred by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), through improper political interference. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.