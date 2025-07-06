Trump's policies will cause rise in terrorism in Africa
The continent will fare especially badly, though Western states will also be rocked by waves of displaced people
06 July 2025 - 00:00
US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs decisions and development aid cuts will marginalise Africa, leading to economic collapse, rising hunger and mass uprisings on the continent. The upshot will be a surge in coups d’état, an escalation in existing conflicts, and a marked decline in democracy. ..
