Let’s not be scared of ideas
The foundations that have driven the national dialogue idea so far need to tell Ramaphosa and Mbeki to please be quiet and to hand over the process to them
13 July 2025 - 00:00
The more I think about it the happier I am that the DA is pulling out of the national dialogue. I’m not so sure withdrawing as a form of political retribution would have been my ideal route but it is what it is. There shouldn’t be a political party within a mile of this thing...
