Opinion

Let’s not be scared of ideas

The foundations that have driven the national dialogue idea so far need to tell Ramaphosa and Mbeki to please be quiet and to hand over the process to them

13 July 2025 - 00:00
Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist

The more I think about it the happier I am that the DA is pulling out of the national dialogue. I’m not so sure withdrawing as a form of political retribution would have been my ideal route but it is what it is. There shouldn’t be a political party within a mile of this thing...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PETER BRUCE | The ANC’s Afrikaner conundrum Opinion
  2. PETER BRUCE | Ramaphosa knew what he was doing firing Whitfield Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | Will dialogue be inspiration or debacle? Opinion
  4. PETER BRUCE | When jobless unite both Left and Right Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | Trump-Musk war has lessons for SA Opinion
  6. PETER BRUCE | Redress requires the economy to grow Opinion
  7. PETER BRUCE | Cyril did well against Trump, but ... Opinion

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Facts, not sound and fury, needed in Mkhwanazi imbroglio Opinion
  2. SONGEZO ZIBI | Unwanted courtship: the power and the shame Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: Selby Mbenenge Opinion & Analysis
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa is blithely presiding over a crime ... Opinion
  5. EDITORIAL | Will Ramaphosa grasp the nettle? Opinion

Latest Videos

Hong Kong's last pro-democracy group disbands under pressure from China | DW ...
10 years since Iran’s nuclear deal reshaped its economy and foreign policy