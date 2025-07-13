Opinion

No more talk: Trump flips the tariff switch

13 July 2025 - 00:00 By BRANDAN REYNOLDS

In a global trade war that has upended financial markets and set off a scramble among policymakers, US President Donald Trump in April announced a 10% base tariff rate and additional amounts for most countries, some ranging as high as 50%...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. CARTOON | Mbeki airs his views in scathing 'Dear John' diatribe Opinion
  2. CARTOON | Ramaphosa crosses another DA 'red line' and takes it in his stride Opinion
  3. CARTOON | Bavuma's Proteas put South Africa on top of the world Opinion
  4. CARTOON | R4bn bailout requested by ailing Post Office would be money down the ... Opinion
  5. CARTOON | ANC determined to pull the plug on Malatsi's BEE directive — and ... Opinion
  6. CARTOON | Malema's shadow looms large over Ramaphosa's White House meeting Opinion
  7. CARTOON | Trump to Cyril: Fold or fight? Opinion

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Facts, not sound and fury, needed in Mkhwanazi imbroglio Opinion
  2. SONGEZO ZIBI | Unwanted courtship: the power and the shame Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: Selby Mbenenge Opinion & Analysis
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa is blithely presiding over a crime ... Opinion
  5. EDITORIAL | Will Ramaphosa grasp the nettle? Opinion

Latest Videos

Hong Kong's last pro-democracy group disbands under pressure from China | DW ...
10 years since Iran’s nuclear deal reshaped its economy and foreign policy