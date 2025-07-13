Ramaphosa is blithely presiding over a crime syndicate-as-government
South Africans love to compare themselves with the best in the world — best constitution blah blah — and yet our actions often betray such sentiments.
13 July 2025 - 00:00
Japan’s agriculture minister, Taku Eto, resigned two months ago after joking that he never buys rice because he gets it for free from his supporters. His remark caused a public outcry in a country facing high food prices. Eto made a fulsome apology, and promptly resigned. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.