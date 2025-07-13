Opinion

South Africa will feel the tariff pain

Based on flawed figures, it will add more challenges to an already struggling economy

13 July 2025 - 00:00 By SUNDAY TIMES EDITORIAL

US President Donald Trump has announced a 30% tariff on South African imports (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/news/2025-07-09-experts-say-us-30-tariff-casts-a-shadow-over-future-of-agoa/) to his country, effective August 1. The move threatens to destabilise South Africa’s economy and undermine decades of trade progress...

