Will Ramaphosa grasp the nettle?
Enough is enough — Ramaphosa must take decisive steps to bring the SAPS to order and restore eroded trust in the service
13 July 2025 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa faces yet another acid test of his presidency, possibly his most daunting, when he addresses the nation (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2025-07-10-ramaphosa-to-address-the-nation-on-sunday-on-allegations-made-by-mkhwanazi/) tonight on the sensational and deeply troubling developments within our law-enforcement agencies over the past week. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.