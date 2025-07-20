Opinion

Apartheid demands reparations and a reckoning

The lingering wounds demand not only material compensation but also a more profound reckoning with the injustices of the past

20 July 2025 - 00:00 By Mandla J Radebe

It was difficult not to feel a tinge of sorrow for Johan Marais after hearing that the judge had sentenced him to 15 years in prison for his role in the cold-blooded murder of Daveyton student activist Caiphus Nyoka. ..

