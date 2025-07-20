Bold thinking and open hearts needed for transformation
UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mosa Moshabela outlines the role of universities in South Africa's future
20 July 2025 - 00:00
UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mosa Moshabela recently returned from China where he was speaking about the interconnected health of people, animals and the environment at a World Economic Forum (WEF) new champions meeting. During the Covid pandemic he advised South Africans on TV about how to protect against infection and served as a public health specialist on the ministerial advisory committee...
