Opinion

Cyril, the one-trick pony, drags judges into the political mud

Corruption has become such a way of life the ANC doesn’t even seem to care what the public thinks

20 July 2025 - 00:00

Another day, another commission of inquiry. For a man we’ve been led to believe is a consummate strategist, President Cyril Ramaphosa seems to have become something of a one-trick pony. He has the same “solution” for every problem that lands on his desk. One size fits all. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa is blithely presiding over a crime ... Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | False eulogies are the height of dishonesty Opinion
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Act on the Zondo findings first — then maybe we can talk Opinion
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | The NPA’s incompetence is giving free rein to crooks with ... Opinion
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | No-nonsense judge does not deserve censure Opinion
  6. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | How can a crooked government keep us on the straight and ... Opinion

Most read

  1. ANDILE SANGQU | The good news at Transnet Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Cyril, the one-trick pony, drags judges into the political ... Opinion
  3. EDITORIAL | A significant victory in holding tech giants to account Opinion
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Murderer's confession implicates cops Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | Now is not the time for toxic politics Opinion

Latest Videos

Just one Gupta property finds a buyer at Saxonwold auction
Thai residents run for cover as Cambodia border erupts in gunfire | REUTERS