Opinion

South Africa needs to act urgently as US tariffs loom

Without the necessary business and civil society expertise in negotiations with the Trump administration, SA faces certain economic devastation

20 July 2025 - 00:00

South Africa needs more urgency in its efforts to negotiate a trade deal with the US before President Donald Trump’s August 1 deadline for agreements before a 30% tariff on products to the US takes effect.  ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Larger Brics undermine cohesion Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Incompetence and corruption are crippling SA’s water supply Opinion
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | It’s not just the earths that are rare — it’s also the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Trump's policies will cause rise in terrorism in Africa Opinion
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Amid wrecking balls like Trump, ANC, here’s how organisations ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Close incompetent and corrupt Setas or hand them to business Opinion

Most read

  1. ANDILE SANGQU | The good news at Transnet Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Cyril, the one-trick pony, drags judges into the political ... Opinion
  3. EDITORIAL | A significant victory in holding tech giants to account Opinion
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Murderer's confession implicates cops Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | Now is not the time for toxic politics Opinion

Latest Videos

Just one Gupta property finds a buyer at Saxonwold auction
Thai residents run for cover as Cambodia border erupts in gunfire | REUTERS