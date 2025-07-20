Opinion

The rot goes much wider than the police

As potentially earthshaking as Mkhwanazi’s claims are, they unintentionally highlight a deeper, more pervasive problem

20 July 2025 - 00:00
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor

Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims of corruption in the highest echelons of our police service have rightly caused consternation. Yet, given lingering suspicions of collusion between elements in the police and the criminal world, the allegations do not come as a complete shock. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PODCAST | 'Sometimes rules are an obstacle': Cachalia on Mkhwanazi and taking ... Politics
  2. Branded by Africa Insight
  3. MIKE SILUMA | New mindset needed to end scourge of gender-based violence in SA Opinion
  4. MIKE SILUMA | National dialogue: watershed or waste of time? Opinion
  5. How Eskom stopped South Africa’s crippling load-shedding Insight
  6. PODCAST | ‘It’s a coalition — the ANC knew it would go with the DA’ Politics

Most read

  1. ANDILE SANGQU | The good news at Transnet Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Cyril, the one-trick pony, drags judges into the political ... Opinion
  3. EDITORIAL | A significant victory in holding tech giants to account Opinion
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Murderer's confession implicates cops Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | Now is not the time for toxic politics Opinion

Latest Videos

Just one Gupta property finds a buyer at Saxonwold auction
Thai residents run for cover as Cambodia border erupts in gunfire | REUTERS