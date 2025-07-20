The rot goes much wider than the police
As potentially earthshaking as Mkhwanazi’s claims are, they unintentionally highlight a deeper, more pervasive problem
20 July 2025 - 00:00
Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims of corruption in the highest echelons of our police service have rightly caused consternation. Yet, given lingering suspicions of collusion between elements in the police and the criminal world, the allegations do not come as a complete shock. ..
