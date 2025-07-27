Can the tripartite alliance survive the next election?
The SACP is positioning itself ideologically and institutionally as the more reliable custodian of the national democratic revolution
27 July 2025 - 00:00
The tripartite alliance of the ANC, SACP and Cosatu is in a state of uncertainty. Before the May 2024 elections its unity was already in crisis, and its fragility necessitated reconfiguration. But it had to endure to safeguard the democratic gains accrued after April 1994...
