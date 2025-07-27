Defanged police won’t be able to curb crime
The deadly toll exacted by heavily armed criminals is beyond dispute — yet so-called constitutionalists offer no credible counter to escalating anarchy
27 July 2025 - 00:00
The successful hosting of the 2010 Fifa World Cup — once a moment of national pride and global admiration — is now a fading memory, a distant blip in the rearview mirror of a nation grappling with crime, insecurity and a fraying social fabric. What was hailed as a turning point in South Africa’s global image and domestic unity now stands in stark contrast to the deepening sense of vulnerability that defines everyday life for many citizens. ..
