Opinion

It’s easy to break the law in SA, especially for crooks with deep pockets

It's clearly an abuse of the system — and it sticks in the craw

27 July 2025 - 00:00

For a country that has become a favourite playground for criminals, South Africa seems on the whole to be lenient, almost forgiving, towards those who break the law. The general impression is that the justice system is kind to criminals. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Cyril, the one-trick pony, drags judges into the political ... Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa is blithely presiding over a crime ... Opinion
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | False eulogies are the height of dishonesty Opinion
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Act on the Zondo findings first — then maybe we can talk Opinion
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | The NPA’s incompetence is giving free rein to crooks with ... Opinion
  6. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | No-nonsense judge does not deserve censure Opinion

Most read

  1. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Murderer's confession implicates cops Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Kenny Kunene Hogarth
  3. MATHATHA TSEDU | How many outrages can South Africans shrug off? Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL | Doubts cast on battle to root out SA corruption Opinion
  5. EDITORIAL | Presidential action — at last Opinion

Latest Videos

US halts visa processing at embassy in Niamey, Niger
Angola Protest LIVE: Angola Fuel Hike Protest Turns Violent; Several Killed in ...