Opinion

Presidential action — at last

Ramaphosa and ANC suffered needless damage for being too slow to act against minister Nobuhle Nkabane

27 July 2025 - 00:00 By SUNDAY TIMES EDITORIAL

Ordinarily President Cyril Ramaphosa’s dismissal of the former higher education and training minister, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, would have earned him plaudits for acting against a cabinet member who seemed not to appreciate the negative impact of her actions on the important public position she held.  ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | President needs to rein in Ntshavheni Opinion
  2. EDITORIAL | A significant victory in holding tech giants to account Opinion
  3. EDITORIAL | South Africa will feel the tariff pain Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL | Will Ramaphosa grasp the nettle? Opinion

Most read

  1. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Murderer's confession implicates cops Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Kenny Kunene Hogarth
  3. MATHATHA TSEDU | How many outrages can South Africans shrug off? Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL | Doubts cast on battle to root out SA corruption Opinion
  5. EDITORIAL | Presidential action — at last Opinion

Latest Videos

US halts visa processing at embassy in Niamey, Niger
Angola Protest LIVE: Angola Fuel Hike Protest Turns Violent; Several Killed in ...