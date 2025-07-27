Presidential action — at last
Ramaphosa and ANC suffered needless damage for being too slow to act against minister Nobuhle Nkabane
27 July 2025 - 00:00
Ordinarily President Cyril Ramaphosa’s dismissal of the former higher education and training minister, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, would have earned him plaudits for acting against a cabinet member who seemed not to appreciate the negative impact of her actions on the important public position she held. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.