Q&A with Cogta committee chair Zweli Mkhize on broken Free State municipalities
The Cogta portfolio committee conducted oversight visits of broken municipalities in the Free State this week. Chris Barron asked committee chair Dr Zweli Mkhize ...
27 July 2025 - 00:00
Q: More talk shops with no tangible results?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.