SA moving closer to producing adult TB vaccine
27 July 2025 - 00:00
South Africa hosted a milestone event this week: the first national TB vaccine preparedness workshop, co-convened by the department of health and the World Health Organisation. It marked the beginning of a new chapter in the fight against TB — one in which we no longer talk only of treatment and preventive therapy, but of vaccines that may finally protect adolescents and adults from TB disease, and reduce TB transmission. ..
