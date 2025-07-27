Should we die on our feet or live on our knees?
The US wants South Africa to refrain from thinking or doing anything that threatens the current world order characterised by American dominance
27 July 2025 - 00:00
When South Africa filed a case asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to declare that Israel, in its fight against Hamas, had breached its obligations under the UN Genocide Convention, Pretoria was excoriated by critics at home and their fellow travellers abroad. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.