Tariffs are just the tip of the spear
August 1 may become a defining date in our history — whether it marks the start of decline or the pivot to strategic renewal depends on what we do next
27 July 2025 - 00:00
South Africa is staring down the barrel of a 30% tariff threat from the US. Automotive, citrus, wine and mineral exporters — pillars of our economy — face being priced out of their most profitable market. But the real danger is not the tariffs; it’s that we have been caught unprepared in a world where diplomacy and trade have merged into a hard-nosed contest of alignment, influence and strategic intent. ..
