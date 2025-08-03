Local government must not be a killing ground and route to self-enrichment
Misgovernance, self-serving party loyalties and a culture of impunity create fertile ground for a situation where anything goes in pursuit of illicit wealth
03 August 2025 - 00:00
The callous murders of municipal officials only trying to do their jobs should shock all South Africans and jolt us into taking stock of this alarming development as a barometer of the insidious creep of criminality into all aspects of our lives...
