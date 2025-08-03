SA cannot replace US trade with African trade
Lack of the rule of law abounds, property rights are not secure and red tape is the norm
03 August 2025 - 00:00
Suggestions that South Africa can substitute US trade with African trade are misplaced as developed and emerging powers have already stepped in; African countries do not have the US's sophisticated consumer market; and they are hard to do business with because of chronic state failure, corruption and instability...
