Opinion

Form over substance as national dialogue gets off to shaky start

National convention on August 15 must not, as foundations warn, be about performative politics or a cynical attempt to create a veneer of progress

10 August 2025 - 00:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE

The legal profession is most reviled for its paradoxes. Architects of legal precepts pay attention to specificity and precision. The law must be precise and finely tuned...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | The ANC is busy with a million things, except what matters most Opinion
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Facts, not sound and fury, needed in Mkhwanazi imbroglio Opinion
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Blind loyalty to circumcision has left a trail of ruined lives Opinion
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Information integrity is now more important than ever Opinion
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Shivambu needs a bit of luck — and loads of humility Opinion

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Pressure builds on all sides as national dialogue falters Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Blathering Mbalula is no David to Trump’s vengeful Goliath Opinion
  3. EDITORIAL | Morero not the only guilty one in Joburg's mess Opinion
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Shivambu needs a bit of luck — and loads of humility Opinion
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Form over substance as national dialogue gets off to shaky ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Core Dump - Trailer (2019)
Platonic — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+