Opinion

Helen Zille as mayor is Jozi's best hope for recovery

The sheer depth of the urban decay and degeneration hits one between the eyes when driving around the city and townships — nothing has been spared

10 August 2025 - 00:00
Ebrahim Harvey Political analyst

I interviewed Helen Zille in 2011, when she was leader of the DA, for the authorised biography of former president Kgalema Motlanthe. I sought the interview not only because she was leader of the DA, but because I thought she was the most formidable political leader in South Africa. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EBRAHIM HARVEY | Public protests against Trump, like his actions and their ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EBRAHIM HARVEY | Have Ramaphosa’s ‘political successes’ gone to his head? Opinion
  3. EBRAHIM HARVEY | Both Vavi and Jim have responsibility for the fatal weakness ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EBRAHIM HARVEY | If this anarchic violence isn’t stopped, SA’s democracy will ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EBRAHIMI HARVEY | The actions of Zuma and his supporters in response to his ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EBRAHIM HARVEY | Helen Zille as mayor is Jozi's best hope for recovery Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Blathering Mbalula is no David to Trump’s vengeful Goliath Opinion
  3. What is land without cattle? Insight
  4. Mampara of week: Tebogo Malaka Hogarth
  5. XOLELA MANGCU | US relationship too important to South Africans’ welfare to be ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Hundreds Evacuated in Northwestern Turkey As Authorities Fight Wildfires | Dawn ...
Higher Education minister briefs on the State of the Post-School Education and ...