Pressure builds on all sides as national dialogue falters
No other ANC leader has faced a public rebellion by its political elite on this scale before and Ramaphosa must scramble to escape it without losing face
10 August 2025 - 00:00
So the country’s top public foundations — organisations allied mostly with former ANC leaders — have dramatically pulled out of the forthcoming national dialogue, citing unreasonable political pressure from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to conform to rigid dates and logistics designed by the state and which the foundations claim threaten to rob the dialogue of its original civic intent...
