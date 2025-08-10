Replacing US export market is a daunting challenge
Scale and purchasing power of $21-trillion economy are unmatched
10 August 2025 - 00:00
This week we woke up to a new world order for global trade. Import tariffs set by the administration of US President Donald Trump on almost every country in the world have kicked in, making products from abroad pricier for American consumers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.