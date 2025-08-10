Opinion

The new Führer of Gaza decides the fate of Palestinians

Benjamin Netanyahu is following the script developed by Nazi Germany for the exterminations of Jews

10 August 2025 - 00:00 By MATHATHA TSEDU

In Leon Uris’s book Mila 18, German scientist Koenig, working under a Jewish senior, wakes up the day after the start of the extermination of Jews in Poland by Führer Adolf Hitler, and occupies the office of his superior. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. OBITUARY | Poet and activist Molefe Pheto had the final word Opinion & Analysis
  2. MATHATHA TSEDU | How many outrages can South Africans shrug off? Opinion
  3. MATHATHA TSEDU | Pockets of excellence in public health care can dispel our ... Opinion
  4. MATHATHA TSEDU | Zambian tug of war over Edgar Lungu's body is revolting Opinion
  5. MATHATHA TSEDU | The necessity of a dialogue to heal the nation Opinion
  6. MATHATHA TSEDU | Molefe Pheto gets his day in the sun (again) Opinion & Analysis
  7. MATHATHA TSEDU | An icon of liberation theology who remained steadfast in his ... Opinion

Most read

  1. EBRAHIM HARVEY | Helen Zille as mayor is Jozi's best hope for recovery Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Blathering Mbalula is no David to Trump’s vengeful Goliath Opinion
  3. What is land without cattle? Insight
  4. Mampara of week: Tebogo Malaka Hogarth
  5. XOLELA MANGCU | US relationship too important to South Africans’ welfare to be ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Hundreds Evacuated in Northwestern Turkey As Authorities Fight Wildfires | Dawn ...
Higher Education minister briefs on the State of the Post-School Education and ...