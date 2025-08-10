We should all embrace the national dialogue
As the 2030 deadline for the 20-year National Development Plan draws near, the time has come to draft a path forward for the next 30 years
10 August 2025 - 00:00
I wonder how many of us still remember Constitutional Talk, the mid-1990s project of the Constitutional Assembly to engage with and solicit the views of South African people to aid the drafting of the constitution. After years of white minority rule, institutionalised injustice and oppression for the vast majority of society, South Africans were invited to contribute to the drafting of our nation’s founding document. What followed was an unprecedented period of public participation and civic engagement...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.