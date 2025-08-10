Women’s Day is not only about history, it’s about now
Let us lift one another, support one another and never forget: August 9 was not part of history; it was history in the making
10 August 2025 - 00:00
We have paused again, not just to gather and celebrate Women’s Day but to remember the strength, courage and unshakeable determination of women who stood for justice and equality — especially the 20,000 women who marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on August 9, 1956. ..
