How to lay a diplomatic minefield
First the chief of the SANDF takes it upon himself to ally South Africa with US enemy No 1, Iran — then the defence minister says she has no problem with that
17 August 2025 - 00:00
The US government’s report on human rights across the world this week, in which it accused South Africa of violations, serves as one more indicator that relations between Pretoria and Washington are unlikely to improve any time soon...
