Joburg can be saved: here’s how
Bringing all spheres of government, business and civil society together can help make the change happen
17 August 2025 - 00:00
The crisis facing the City of Johannesburg has been long in the making. Declining service delivery, political circuses and allegations of patronage and corruption have been dominating the headlines for years now...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.