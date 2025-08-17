Opinion

Ramaphosa’s easy ride has become a slog

Almost nothing is going right and the device he has cultivated to secure a distinguished legacy is mired in division and being stripped of its legitimacy

17 August 2025 - 00:00
Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s final term in office is barely a year old and instead of being an easy ride for a man with nothing to lose it has become a debilitating slog...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PETER BRUCE | Pressure builds on all sides as national dialogue falters Opinion
  2. PETER BRUCE | We're stuck in mud of our own making — better call the help desk Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | Now is not the time for toxic politics Opinion
  4. PETER BRUCE | Let's not be scared of ideas Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | The ANC’s Afrikaner conundrum Opinion

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Are the military’s loose cannons aiming at the president? Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Gen Rudzani Maphwanya Hogarth
  3. EDITORIAL | Cutting Dudula down to size Opinion
  4. LETTERS | Report on IC findings and Mashatile inaccurate, misleading Letters
  5. S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Have our top cops not learnt lessons from Jackie Selebi? Opinion

Latest Videos

S. Korea's presidential office rebuts Kim Yo-jong's commentary, says gov't will ...
SPOTLIGHT | A young girl on her bicycle colliding with rugby posts and a woman ...