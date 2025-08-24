AI can undermine democracy: here’s what the G20 should do about it
AI companies steal quality news from media companies — they should be forced to pay
24 August 2025 - 00:00
AI has become global; therefore global rules matter. Urgent global co-operation is needed to set out the norms and rules, especially as they apply to copyright. The G20, representing the world’s most powerful economies, is the natural place to begin these discussions, as complicated and contentious as they may be. ..
