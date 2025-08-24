An artisanal solution for our failing economy
South Africa needs to revamp artisan training to provide sorely lacking technical skills and make a dent in unemployment
24 August 2025 - 00:00
A large-scale industry-relevant artisan system must be reintroduced in South Africa to plug the skills gap, boost the economy and reduce an unemployment rate that is reminiscent of the Great Depression...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.