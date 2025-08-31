Opinion

Chickens coming home to crush SA

Right or wrong is not the point here — and Trump’s 30% tariffs on our exports to the US may be just the start

31 August 2025 - 00:00
Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist

On May 9 last year, an American supply vessel, the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams, ran aground leaving Libreville in Gabon. It was a soft grounding. No-one was hurt and the ship came free after about four hours...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PETER BRUCE | Was Rhodes the mapmaker on to something Opinion
  2. PETER BRUCE | Ramaphosa’s easy ride has become a slog Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | Pressure builds on all sides as national dialogue falters Opinion
  4. PETER BRUCE | We're stuck in mud of our own making — better call the help desk Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | Now is not the time for toxic politics Opinion
  6. PETER BRUCE | Let's not be scared of ideas Opinion

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | An extraordinary act of giving back Opinion
  2. EDITORIAL | How to lay a diplomatic minefield Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: Gaza interview that bit back Hogarth
  4. PETER BRUCE | Chickens coming home to crush SA Opinion
  5. BONGANI MADONDO | Lament for a land that never was theirs Opinion

Latest Videos

J20 Summit | Constitutional Courts and Supreme Courts conference
Polokwane Magistrate's Court pronounce insurance-related killings judgment