Lament for a land that never was theirs
SA-born Hollywood actor Embeth Davidtz’s directorial debut, 'Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight', is the talk of the colonial settler dinner circuit. To make sense of the cacophonous awe, Bongani Madondo revisits Alexandra Fuller’s bestselling memoir to locate it within the once popular Out of Africa genre
31 August 2025 - 00:00
Embeth Davidtz's adaptation of Alexandra Fuller’s memoir, Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight, has touched an exposed nerve. While the film is getting rave reviews globally, the book it’s based on is not the first — nor will it be the last — to exploit the Out of Africa trope, for this is a well-trodden route that started on a road to Ixopo. ..
