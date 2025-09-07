Opinion

A glimmer of hope on US tariffs

For Ramaphosa, the next few days will be pivotal

07 September 2025 - 00:00
Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist

Word is there’s at least the outline of a trade deal with the US on the cards that could see the 30% tariffs President Donald Trump has imposed on most of our exports significantly reduced. I can’t be sure but I hear the same thing now from critics of the South African government and some of its defenders...

