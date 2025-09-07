Opinion

Fend­ing for ourselves when Trump cuts the umbil­ical cord of char­ity

South Africa’s problem is that it has yet to exploit its vast natural resources to give it a measure of self-reliance

07 September 2025 - 00:00
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor

So, there was Vladimir Putin, exchanging handshakes and smiles with Narendra Modi. Also revelling in the bonhomie was their host, Xi Jinping...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MIKE SILUMA | Should we die on our feet or live on our knees? Opinion
  2. MIKE SILUMA | The rot goes much wider than the police Opinion
  3. PODCAST | 'Sometimes rules are an obstacle': Cachalia on Mkhwanazi and taking ... Politics
  4. Branded by Africa Insight
  5. MIKE SILUMA | New mindset needed to end scourge of gender-based violence in SA Opinion

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Fhumulani Netshipale Hogarth
  2. LETTERS | Backing Zille for Joburg mayor doesn't mean loving the DA Letters
  3. MATHATHA TSEDU | Mathabatha’s exit: principled stand or powerless retreat from ... Opinion
  4. CARTOON | Ousted SA Tourism board face acid test in court showdown with De Lille Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | A glimmer of hope on US tariffs Opinion

Latest Videos

National Police Commemoration Day 2025
RAF debt drama: Lawyer owed R29m in client cases