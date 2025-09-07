Investing in childcare makes economic sense
Affordable, quality childcare could enable at least one more woman to enter or re-enter employment, thereby addressing gender employment gaps
07 September 2025 - 00:00
After a year of relentless job applications, Thandi*, a young mother in Soweto, finally secures an interview in Pretoria. But her excitement is short-lived. Thandi is short on cash; she can’t afford the R208 to send her child to day care, and there are no other options. She declines the interview, choosing caregiving over economic opportunity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.