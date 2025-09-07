Let the SACP sink or swim, after all, they’re not good at anything else
The SACP is a desperate candidate for a mercy kill — but even that may be a waste of energy. Ignore it and it will simply wither on the vine
07 September 2025 - 00:00
The decision by the SA Communist party to contest next year’s local government elections, breaking with a long-standing tradition of always playing the bridesmaid, has been met with such breathless overreaction by the ANC hierarchy that ordinary people, who have to contend with soaring unemployment, crime, mismanagement, corruption, collapsing infrastructure, lawlessness — the list goes on — must be wondering what the fuss is all about. ..
