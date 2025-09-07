Opinion

Mathabatha’s exit: principled stand or powerless retreat from crumbling ANC?

To truly protect his integrity, Chupu Stan Mathabatha needs to step aside from more than merely Limpopo

07 September 2025 - 00:00 By MATHATHA TSEDU

There is a sense in which the decision by Chupu Stan Mathabatha to step aside as chair of the ANC in Limpopo sounds like a principled decision by a leader who finds himself presiding over a disintegrating and corrupt organisation. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MATHATHA TSEDU | The nation must prevail in a national dialogue, nothing less Opinion
  2. MATHATHA TSEDU | The new Führer of Gaza decides the fate of Palestinians Opinion
  3. OBITUARY | Poet and activist Molefe Pheto had the final word Opinion & Analysis
  4. MATHATHA TSEDU | How many outrages can South Africans shrug off? Opinion
  5. MATHATHA TSEDU | Pockets of excellence in public health care can dispel our ... Opinion

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Fhumulani Netshipale Hogarth
  2. LETTERS | Backing Zille for Joburg mayor doesn't mean loving the DA Letters
  3. MATHATHA TSEDU | Mathabatha’s exit: principled stand or powerless retreat from ... Opinion
  4. CARTOON | Ousted SA Tourism board face acid test in court showdown with De Lille Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | A glimmer of hope on US tariffs Opinion

Latest Videos

National Police Commemoration Day 2025
RAF debt drama: Lawyer owed R29m in client cases