Presidency must tackle growing joblessness
The longer the status quo remains, the greater the danger of it becoming normalised as an inevitable fact of life
07 September 2025 - 00:00
This week’s announcement of looming job cuts at ArcelorMittal South Africa (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/news/2025-09-01-amsa-to-sack-3500-workers-as-wind-down-of-long-steel-unit-begins/) should ring alarm bells to not only the government but to all economic stakeholders. The steelmaker’s decision to shed 3,500 jobs by the end of this month, potentially affecting thousands of downstream workers, comes on the heels of similar announcements elsewhere...
