Opinion

Life Esidimeni: The NPA has the evidence, now it must do its job

Those responsible for the tragedy in which 144 mental patients died must — finally — face justice

14 September 2025 - 00:00 By Sasha Stevenson

On August 15 2016, Virginia Machpelah died. She was 50 years old. She was 1.5m tall and at the time of her death she weighed 35kg. Her body was emaciated and dehydrated, with gangrene on both feet. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Sisisi Tolashe Hogarth
  2. PETER BRUCE | Charlie Kirk’s murder will affect us too Opinion
  3. LETTERS | Splashing out even more on Zuma? Letters
  4. Sorry, but I’m not really sorry Hogarth
  5. MICHAEL BAGRAIM | New race quotas are repulsive and economically devastating Opinion

Latest Videos

Morocco's quake survivors frustrated amid World Cup spending | REUTERS
Trump says US struck another alleged Venezuelan drug vessel | REUTERS