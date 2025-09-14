New race quotas are repulsive and economically devastating
The minister of labour now demands that all employees must be racially classified and put in a racial box
14 September 2025 - 00:00
South Africa’s economy faces another sucker punch as the ANC pushes ahead with new employment equity race quotas in private businesses, despite broad opposition from business and employer organisations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.