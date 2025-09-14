Opinion

Questions & Answers

Q&A with IEC chair Mosotho Moepya on voter apathy

Fewer than 60% of eligible voters went to the polls in last year’s election. Chris Barron asked Electoral Commission of South Africa chair Mosotho Moepya ...

14 September 2025 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

When did you start your democracy education campaign?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Q&A with SAHRC chair Chris Nissen on hate-speech cases Opinion
  2. Q&A with Gun Free South Africa director Stanley Maphosa Opinion
  3. Q&A with Pieter Groenewald Opinion
  4. Q&A with BMA commissioner Mike Masiapato on illegal immigrants Opinion
  5. Q&A with Save The Children South Africa's Megan Briede on child safety Opinion
  6. Q&A with Anroux Marais on gang violence in the Western Cape Opinion

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Sisisi Tolashe Hogarth
  2. PETER BRUCE | Charlie Kirk’s murder will affect us too Opinion
  3. LETTERS | Splashing out even more on Zuma? Letters
  4. Sorry, but I’m not really sorry Hogarth
  5. MICHAEL BAGRAIM | New race quotas are repulsive and economically devastating Opinion

Latest Videos

Morocco's quake survivors frustrated amid World Cup spending | REUTERS
Trump says US struck another alleged Venezuelan drug vessel | REUTERS