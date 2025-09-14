Opinion

You, by any other surname, would smell as sweet

We should be free to extricate ourselves from the decisions of those who imagined, without much ingenuity, our surnames generations ago

14 September 2025 - 00:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE

Outside normal politics, or the songs of disenchantment from our parliament that pass for discourse, nothing appeared to unleash more angst among South African men than Justice Leona Theron’s ruling this week that they are free to take their wives’ surnames...

