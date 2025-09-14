You, by any other surname, would smell as sweet
We should be free to extricate ourselves from the decisions of those who imagined, without much ingenuity, our surnames generations ago
14 September 2025 - 00:00
Outside normal politics, or the songs of disenchantment from our parliament that pass for discourse, nothing appeared to unleash more angst among South African men than Justice Leona Theron’s ruling this week that they are free to take their wives’ surnames...
