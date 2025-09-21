Opinion

Political interference at the heart of SAPS failures

Cadre deployment, BEE tender manipulation and factional battles are crippling SAPS

21 September 2025 - 00:00

The failures of the SAPS stem directly from the ANC’s policy of cadre deployment, the manipulation of BEE to channel tenders to politically connected elites and the politicisation of the force, where factions within the ANC have exploited the police to advance their own political agendas...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | ANC must get real about bringing growth and prosperity to SA Opinion
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | The lesson for South Africa is to pursue ‘Positive Peace’ Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Country can get much more out of SANDF Opinion
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Africa must seek alternatives to counter Trump's tariffs, or ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | An artisanal solution for our failing economy Opinion
  6. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Stand-alone SACP faces an uphill trek Opinion

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Nasreddine Nabi Hogarth
  2. LETTERS | Afrikaners belong in Western Cape's future Letters
  3. CARTOON | Mkhwanazi still needs to spill the beans Opinion
  4. PETER BRUCE | US, UK grab at nuclear tech SA rejected Opinion
  5. NATASHA MARRIAN | ANC power plays feed off Ramaphosa’s DA gaffe Opinion

Latest Videos

Madagascar imposes curfew amid violent blackout protests
The Cradle Of Art Album by Black Motion