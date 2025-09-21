Political interference at the heart of SAPS failures
Cadre deployment, BEE tender manipulation and factional battles are crippling SAPS
21 September 2025 - 00:00
The failures of the SAPS stem directly from the ANC’s policy of cadre deployment, the manipulation of BEE to channel tenders to politically connected elites and the politicisation of the force, where factions within the ANC have exploited the police to advance their own political agendas...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.