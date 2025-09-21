Shock and awe as the general bombs his own troops — with the truth
Ramaphosa shouldn’t be attacked. He told the truth, probably only the second time he’s been truthful since assuming power
21 September 2025 - 00:00
The ANC had proudly told all and sundry that in preparation for next year’s local government elections it had summoned its army of councillors from across the country to Johannesburg to receive their marching orders from their commander-in-chief, President Cyril Ramaphosa — almost akin to a general dispatching his troops into battle...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.