Sport

Mobile Argentinians run riot and claim first victory in Australia

09 July 2017 - 00:03 By AFP

The Jaguares ambushed the Waratahs to win on their first Super Rugby appearance in Australia yesterday.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers but, for a limited time, is free to read on our newly relaunched website.

To access the article, you only need to register – it’s quick and free. Already registered? Simply sign in below.

If you’ve already registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.

Note: Login details from the former TimesLIVE/Sunday Times website are no longer valid. Please register again.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Mr R5000' wants to do talking on field Sport
  2. There's a lot of football in Teko Sport
  3. Seventeen SA athletes in the twilight zone Sport
  4. Keagan Dolly is living his dream in Montpellier Sport
  5. Lions roar to gripping win over Kiwis Sport

Latest Videos

Spider-Man: Homecoming - Trailer 3
Churchill Trailer #1 (2017) | Movieclips Trailers