THE LEADING EDGE

Philander’s ‘so-called injuries’ hurt in many ways

We're all Vernon Philander. Not as bowlers: none of those who have marked out a run-up since he made his test debut in that mad game against Australia at Newlands in November 2011 - 96 all out followed by 47 all out, half of them his for only 15 - are as good at making cricket balls lie through the teeth of their seams.